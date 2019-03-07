Rena M. Brown



Born: June 14, 1934 in Aurora, IL



Died: March 1, 2019; in Naperville, IL



Rena M. Brown, age 84, of Bristol, IL, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Seasons Hospice Center in Naperville, IL.



She was born June 14, 1934 in Aurora, IL,the daughter of the late Ralph and Ester nee Nelson Scott.Prior to her retirement, Rena worked as a bookkeeper for alumber company and later for Community Counseling Center in Aurora, IL. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Yorkville, IL Lodge #2371 Chapter 2017, the Red Hat Society of Elburn, IL, and numerous other local clubs.



She is survived by her sons Gregg (Teresa Andersen) Brown of Montgomery, IL, Craig Brown of Sandwich, IL, Kevin Brown of Bristol, IL, two step grandchildren, two step great grandsons and several nieces and nephews and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Brown, and a brother Ralph Scott.



There will be a Celebration of Life from 2:00 PM until 4:00PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Yorkville Moose Lodge #2371, 1502 N.Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL, 60560.



Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543.



For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Kendall County Now on Mar. 7, 2019