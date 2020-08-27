1/
Renee A. Linden
Renee A. Linden

Born: November 17, 1942; in Aurora, IL

Died: August 22, 2020; in Montgomery, IL

Renee A. Linden, age 77, of Montgomery, IL, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family at her residence on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born November 17, 1942 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Ralph Matthew and Mabel Leona nee Freeman Bessette. She is survived by her children Scott (Lisa) Linden, Pam (Gary) Smith, Staci (Ted)Terando, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and sister Susan Nass. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bennett (Ben) Linden, brother David Bessette, sister Mary Lou Stadtfeld and great-grandson Jaylon. Private family services were held. Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com


Published in Kendall County Now on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
August 26, 2020
To Renee's Family and Friends, may care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead. My most sincere condolences.

I am confident that Renee is enjoying storytelling with "Mooseheart Red Ramblers" that have preceded her.

John Upton, "UPS" Mooseheart Class of '70
John Upton
August 25, 2020
So sad to hear! She was so good to my mom, I appreciate everything. Much love
Tracy Brown
August 25, 2020
August 25, 2020
August 25, 2020
Renee was my best friend ...im so sad that she is gone I will miss her dearly.I love you Grandma..Linden.i would always call her that...
Rita Rivera
Friend
August 24, 2020
Oh how I miss her already. So glad I was able come see her.
Erin Johnson
Family
