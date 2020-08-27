Renee A. Linden
Born: November 17, 1942; in Aurora, IL
Died: August 22, 2020; in Montgomery, IL
Renee A. Linden, age 77, of Montgomery, IL, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family at her residence on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born November 17, 1942 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Ralph Matthew and Mabel Leona nee Freeman Bessette. She is survived by her children Scott (Lisa) Linden, Pam (Gary) Smith, Staci (Ted)Terando, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and sister Susan Nass. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bennett (Ben) Linden, brother David Bessette, sister Mary Lou Stadtfeld and great-grandson Jaylon. Private family services were held. Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com