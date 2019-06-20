Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for REUBEN CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REUBEN E. CLARK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

REUBEN E. CLARK Obituary
Reuben Eugene Clark

Reuben Eugene Clark (Gene), 90, of Melbourne, FL (formerly of Sandwich, IL) died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Melbourne Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Florida. He is survived by his daughter Janice (Clark) Horton of Melbourne, FL; his son, Terry (Kathy) Clark of Cocoa, FL; brother, Kenneth Clark, Jr. of Kewanee, IL; 7 grandchildren, Mike (Staci) Jackson of Ann Arbor, MI, Karie (Gary) Brunswick of Leland, IL, Tammy (Jason) Rose of Kiowa, Co, Nicole (Mike) Pommier of Cocoa, FL, Christina Clark and Jennifer Price both of Palm Bay, FL, and Joe (Jaime) Clark of Cocoa, FL; 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margene; daughter, Sharon (Clark) Nikkle of Sandwich, IL, 4 sisters and 4 brothers.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Leland Cemetery (North of town on Leland Rd), Pastor Ted Engelsdorfer officiating. Following the service there will be a celebration of life gathering in Sandwich (map available after service).
Published in the Kendall County Now on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.