Reuben Eugene Clark
Reuben Eugene Clark (Gene), 90, of Melbourne, FL (formerly of Sandwich, IL) died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Melbourne Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Florida. He is survived by his daughter Janice (Clark) Horton of Melbourne, FL; his son, Terry (Kathy) Clark of Cocoa, FL; brother, Kenneth Clark, Jr. of Kewanee, IL; 7 grandchildren, Mike (Staci) Jackson of Ann Arbor, MI, Karie (Gary) Brunswick of Leland, IL, Tammy (Jason) Rose of Kiowa, Co, Nicole (Mike) Pommier of Cocoa, FL, Christina Clark and Jennifer Price both of Palm Bay, FL, and Joe (Jaime) Clark of Cocoa, FL; 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margene; daughter, Sharon (Clark) Nikkle of Sandwich, IL, 4 sisters and 4 brothers.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Leland Cemetery (North of town on Leland Rd), Pastor Ted Engelsdorfer officiating. Following the service there will be a celebration of life gathering in Sandwich (map available after service).
Published in the Kendall County Now on June 20, 2019