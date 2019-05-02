Richard Budd Wormley



Born: August 17, 1948



Died: April 28, 2019



Budd Wormley was only 70, so he would have liked to live another decade or two, but he confidently left this earth for "the better place" April 28, 2019.



Richard Budd Wormley, Millbrook, was the youngest child of Frances (Budd) and Myron Wormley. He was born Aug. 17, 1948, in Aurora.



Budd's passion was big boys toys. He learned to drive at age 7 on the family's Ford tractor. He earned his pilot's license at age 16, soloing in a J3 Cub. His last test of speed over 100 mph was about a year ago when he let it all out in his 2015 Chevy SS and was rewarded with a speeding ticket and fine. When asked to compare the engine in the SS with the engine in his '57 Corvette, Budd said, "The Corvette's was a toy. The SS is 420hp."



His garages and barns of vehicles recently included a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a Polaris Ranger, a Mercedes Benz or two or three, a van, several pickup trucks, and tractors, including the old Ford. He made good use of his backhoes, bulldozer, blacktop equipment, dump truck and road grader.



If you knew Budd, you also know his oldest son and sidekick Adam, who shared a love of big engines and farm equipment with his dad. Budd lovingly adapted his life and his home so Adam could live with him on weekends and be with family for holidays. He never seemed to tire of loading Adam and his wheelchair into the van to go to church, to make a real estate call or for Adam's delight.



Budd felt called to serve others. As he saw needs, he filled them, providing housing for the homeless, participating in fundraisers, delivering Meals on Wheels, and helping neighbors and friends, especially when it involved using his big equipment.



He enjoyed country western music, a warm fire, and cooking. He expanded his culinary art by watching television cooking shows, and he shared his finished products, especially lasagna with others.



He was never afraid to use his voice to speak his opinion on issues of importance to him, his family, and his communities. During his tenure on the village of Millbrook Board and the nine years he served on the Kendall County Regional Plan Commission he was often quoted in news articles for questioning the status quo.



Budd graduated from Oswego High School and the University of Illinois. After a year or two, he joined his father at Wormley Real Estate where he specialized in farm sales. Later, he added insurance to his offerings. He was an owner of farmland and other real estate.



In 2011, he moved a house 4 miles from River Road to the Fox River Drive site of the original Budd home, which had been consumed by fire in 1938. He changed the exterior from brick to log. He loved living on the farm and requested that his ashes be scattered there.



Budd was a member of Oswego Presbyterian Church and a regular worshipper at Millbrook Methodist Church. He was a longtime member of Raven Lodge #303 A.F. & A.M., and the Aurora Area Shrine Club.



He and Susan Pollock married July 29, 1972, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Aurora. They raised four children and then later divorced.



Budd is survived by sons Adam and Seth Wormley of Millbrook, daughters Sara Wormley, Madison, WI, and Kendall (fianc Ryne Reder) Wormley, Montgomery; a brother, Jim (Cheryl) Wormley, Woodstock; a sister Jean Rothfusz, West Des Moines, Iowa; nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and -nephews; and friend and business associate Linda Lange.



He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sons, Alex and Luke; and brother-in-law Paul Rothfusz..



A visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home, 3952 Turner Ave., Plano, with a Masonic Service at 6:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the funeral home, with Pastor Sharon Engert officiating.



Budd was adamant about no flowers. Money that might have been spent on flowers, he said, can be donated to the Association for Individual Development, 309 New Indian Trail Court, Aurora, IL 60506, online at aidcares.org; or Millbrook Methodist Church, 8360 Fox River Drive, Millbrook, Il 60536. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com



Turner-Eighner Funeral Home3952 Turner Ave. Plano, IL 6054 (630)-552-3022 Published in the Kendall County Now on May 2, 2019