Richard W. Rockenbach



Colonel Richard W. Rockenbach passed away April 25, 2019.



Born in Lake Zurich, Illinois. He was the son of Aune and Whitney Rockenbach, and is survived by his wife Helen Rockenbach of thirty-five years.



He is survived by his daughter Heidi Rockenbach McGready (Ed), son Richard Rockenbach II (Jan) and stepson Nick P. Catsadimas, three grandchildren, Katie Rockenbach, Richard Rockenbach III and Callie Catsadimas. Also survived by Marie Theerman, of Kirkwood, MO.



Preceded in death by his brother, Donald Rockenbach.



Rock graduated from Illinois State University in 1949, University of Illinois 1954, Northern Illinois University 1959 with a masters in Education Administration.



Rock joined the USMC during the Korean War and remained in the Marine Corps Reserve for twenty-eight years, then retired in 1979 as a Colonel.



He taught Agriculture at Oswego High School from 1954-1957, and was Principal until 1961.



Rock joined Mutual of New York Life Insurance Company in 1963 and retired from them in 1987, while managing the San Diego Agency.



Military funeral will be at the Arlington National Cemetary at a later date.Donations if desired can be sent to the Journey Care Hospice - 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010. Published in the Kendall County Now on May 2, 2019