Robert Alan Klatt
Born: February 3, 1955; in Sandwich, IL
Died: September 23, 2020; in Pittsburgh, PA
Robert Alan Klatt, 65, of Waianae, Hawaii, passed away on September 23, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA, following complications after a successful liver transplant at the University of Pittsburgh.
Robbie was born February 3, 1955 in Sandwich, IL and grew up in Plano. He moved to Hawaii in the early 1980's and married his high school sweetheart, Bliss, on March 21, 1983.
Robbie is survived by his daughter Emily Klatt, son-in-law Amir Kazerouninia and granddaughters, Elle and Eden. He is also survived by his mother, Marian Mayerchin; brothers, Rick (Lisa), Randy (Christi) and Ryan; sisters Kathy Woody and Kristy (Alex) Ingardona; father and mother-in-law William and Emily Bracken; brother-in-law Bill (Brenda) Bracken and countless nieces, nephews and extended family. Robbie was predeceased in death by his wife of 36 years, Sara Bliss Klatt and an infant daughter, Elspeth; his father, Richard; brother in law, Bill Woody: and sister-in-law, Roxy Klatt.
A memorial service was held at the Little Rock Township Cemetery on October 3, 2020.
In Robbie's memory, please consider joining the National Bone Marrow Registry (bethematch.org
) or donating to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.