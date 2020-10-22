1/1
Robert Alan Klatt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Alan Klatt

Born: February 3, 1955; in Sandwich, IL

Died: September 23, 2020; in Pittsburgh, PA

Robert Alan Klatt, 65, of Waianae, Hawaii, passed away on September 23, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA, following complications after a successful liver transplant at the University of Pittsburgh.

Robbie was born February 3, 1955 in Sandwich, IL and grew up in Plano. He moved to Hawaii in the early 1980's and married his high school sweetheart, Bliss, on March 21, 1983.

Robbie is survived by his daughter Emily Klatt, son-in-law Amir Kazerouninia and granddaughters, Elle and Eden. He is also survived by his mother, Marian Mayerchin; brothers, Rick (Lisa), Randy (Christi) and Ryan; sisters Kathy Woody and Kristy (Alex) Ingardona; father and mother-in-law William and Emily Bracken; brother-in-law Bill (Brenda) Bracken and countless nieces, nephews and extended family. Robbie was predeceased in death by his wife of 36 years, Sara Bliss Klatt and an infant daughter, Elspeth; his father, Richard; brother in law, Bill Woody: and sister-in-law, Roxy Klatt.

A memorial service was held at the Little Rock Township Cemetery on October 3, 2020.

In Robbie's memory, please consider joining the National Bone Marrow Registry (bethematch.org) or donating to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kendall County Now on Oct. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved