Robert Charles Hayden,



Robert Charles Hayden, 70, born and raised in Yorkville, passed away at his home in Houston, Texas, March 23, 2019.



The son of Richard (Dick) Hayden, longtime owner of Hayden's Sporting Goods in Aurora, and Marilyn (Ellis) Hayden, he is survived by sister Beth (Kirk) Randles, brother Bill (Carolyn), numerous nieces and nephews.



Bob attended Yorkville High School, Wheaton College, and the University of Texas where he earned a Masters in Accounting. He moved to Houston shortly thereafter and lived there until his death working for Oil Companies, Public and Private Accounting firms and, later in life, substitute teaching.



He served in Army National Guard as an Artillery Officer after training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.Influenced by Billy Graham, he became a Born-Again Christian as a teenager and this, above all, defined his life. He loved, God, his church, Houston's Second Baptist, sang in the Choir, and participated in short-term Mission trips.A private internment will take place at a later date. Published in the Kendall County Now on May 9, 2019