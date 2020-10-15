Robert F. Bentley, Sr.
Born: February 7, 1945; in Valparaiso, IN
Died: October 4, 2020; in Mattoon, IL
Robert F. "Bob" Bentley Sr., 75, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Sandwich, IL passed away at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Sarah Bush Health Care Center, in Mattoon, IL.
The family will gather at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 for Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandwich, IL. Number of attendees will be limited due to Covid Restrictions. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Sandwich, IL. Memorials may be given to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
Bob was born on February 7, 1945, in Valparaiso, IN, the son of Walter G. and Irene C. Vanark Bentley. He married Donna M Burgholzer, his high school sweetheart, on March 14, 1964. Bob worked for All Steel Equipment Company in Montgomery, IL until his retirement. He later was a school bus driver for Oswego School District #308 in Oswego, IL. Bob was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Shelbyville, the NRA and Ducks Unlimited. Bob and Donna retired to Shelbyville, IL, fulfilling a lifelong dream of owning property where he could hunt and fish with his family, his "Stairway to Heaven". Bob also enjoyed boating and golfing in his retirement.
Bob is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Tammy L. Hoadley (Rick) of Shelbyville, IL; sons, Robert F. Bentley, Jr. (Margaret) of Villages, FL, David E. Bentley (Melissa) of Sandwich, IL, and Christopher M Bentley of St. Charles, IL; five grandchildren, Amanda Paige Bentley, Allison Nicole Bentley, Dalton Scott Hoadley, Trenton Scott Bentley and Carter James Bentley; brothers, Kenneth J. Bentley (Linda) of Belle Vista, AR, Richard J. Bentley (Patricia) of Oswego, IL, and William J. Bentley of North Carolina; and sisters, Irene Bentley Johnstone (Denny) of Belle Vista, AR and Edith M. Nadelhoffer of Hayward, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian Scott Bentley; and two brothers, Donald W. Bentley and Walter C. Bentley.
Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com