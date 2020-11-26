Robert J. Johnston
Born: December 29, 1922; in Aurora, IL
Died: November 19, 2020; in Yorkville, IL
Robert J. "Bob" Johnston, age 97 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 29, 1922 in Aurora, IL the son of James and Alberta Z. (Devereaux) Johnston.
Bob was united in marriage on February 10, 1951 to the former Miss Althea Hummel and they spent the next 62 years happily together until her passing on January 14, 2013. Mr. Johnston served his country proudly during World War II with the United States Army 335 Regiment 84th Infantry "The Rail Splitters". He was, for more than 70 years, a member of both the American Legion as well as Masonic Lodge. Bob was a longtime and active member of the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ in Yorkville, IL. Mr. Johnston served for many years as the Sexton of the Oak Grove Cemetery in Bristol, IL. Bob was a hardworking man and the owner and operator of Johnston Welding Service in Yorkville, IL. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Bob is survived by his children, Bruce (Valerie) Johnston of Yorkville, IL, Phyllis (Frank) Yabsley of Yorkville, IL and Mark Johnston of Sandwich, IL; his ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Merlin Hummel of Oswego, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Alberta Johnston; his wife, Althea Johnston; and his sister and brother-in-law, Marian and Glenn Shoger.
Funeral Services will be private. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, with Military Honors, will be held at a later date.
Memorials in loving memory of Bob may be directed to the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ, 409 Center Parkway, Yorkville, Illinois 60560.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or (630) 553-7611.