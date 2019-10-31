|
|
On Monday, October 21,
2019, Robert James Freeman
(Bob), loving husband and
father of three children, passed
away at age 88.
Bob was born on March 24, 1931 in Chicago,
Illinoisto Armin and Irene Freeman. He
graduated from Austin High School in 1948
and received his bachelor's degree from
Northwestern University in 1955. Bob owned
three men's clothing stores in the western
suburbs of Chicago,Freeman's Clothing on
Austin Avenue and The Front Page in Glen
Ellyn and Hinsdale.
Bob served our country during the Korean
War as a Corporal in the US Army, from 1952
to 1954. On August 28, 1966 he married Mary
Elizabeth Halliday. They raised three children,
Andy,Lesley, and Jim.
Bob was a terrific athlete and especially
enjoyed playing tennis as a long-time
member of the Oak Park Tennis Club. He was
a devoted father,selflessly supporting his
children with their passions. He regularly
volunteered in his community as a sports
coach, church trustee, and Kiwanis member
and made a difference in many children's
lives. Bob was also a die-hard Chicago sports
fan his entire life. He wasknown for his old
school toughness and having a real heart of
gold.
Bob was preceded in death by his father,
Armin, and his mother, Irene.
He is survived by his wife Mary, his three
children, Andy, Jim,Lesley, and five
granddaughters, Katlyn, Jane, Paloma, Ryan,
and Samantha.
A celebration of life service will be held on
Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Yorkville
Congregational United Church of Christ, 409
Center Parkway, Yorkville, IL 60560 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asksthat
donations be sent to The Parkinson's
Foundation @www.parkinson.org or to The
Michael J.FoxFoundation for Parkinson's
Research @ www.michaeljfox.org.