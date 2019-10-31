Home

On Monday, October 21, 2019, Robert James Freeman (Bob), loving husband and father of three children, passed away at age 88.
Bob was born on March 24, 1931 in Chicago, Illinoisto Armin and Irene Freeman. He graduated from Austin High School in 1948 and received his bachelor's degree from Northwestern University in 1955. Bob owned three men's clothing stores in the western suburbs of Chicago,Freeman's Clothing on Austin Avenue and The Front Page in Glen Ellyn and Hinsdale.
Bob served our country during the Korean War as a Corporal in the US Army, from 1952 to 1954. On August 28, 1966 he married Mary Elizabeth Halliday. They raised three children, Andy,Lesley, and Jim.
Bob was a terrific athlete and especially enjoyed playing tennis as a long-time member of the Oak Park Tennis Club. He was a devoted father,selflessly supporting his children with their passions. He regularly volunteered in his community as a sports coach, church trustee, and Kiwanis member and made a difference in many children's lives. Bob was also a die-hard Chicago sports fan his entire life. He wasknown for his old school toughness and having a real heart of gold.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Armin, and his mother, Irene. He is survived by his wife Mary, his three children, Andy, Jim,Lesley, and five granddaughters, Katlyn, Jane, Paloma, Ryan, and Samantha.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ, 409 Center Parkway, Yorkville, IL 60560 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family asksthat donations be sent to The Parkinson's Foundation @www.parkinson.org or to The Michael J.FoxFoundation for Parkinson's Research @ www.michaeljfox.org.
