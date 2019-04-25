Robert P. Okrie



Born: October 20, 1923



Died: April 19, 2019



Robert P. Okrie, age 95 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born on October 20, 1923 in Chicago, IL the son of Anthony and Lillian (Wnuck) Okrie.



Robert was united in marriage on November 24, 1972 in Ottawa, IL to the former Marian Konrad Harrison and they spent the next 46 years happily together. Mr. Okrie was a veteran of the United States Army having served in India during WWII. He was a former member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Naperville, IL. Mr. Okrie was employed, for many years, by Western Electric in Montgomery, IL. Robert was a loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



Robert is survived by his wife, Marian Okrie of Yorkville, IL; his daughters, Roberta (Rocco) Tangorra of Yorkville, IL and Beverly (Thomas) Hoey of Naperville, IL; step-children, Michael P. (Susan) Harrison of Key West, FL and Mary Alice Newcomer of Aurora, IL; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Lillian Okrie; his brother, Ronald Okrie.



Interment will be private.



Published in the Kendall County Now on Apr. 25, 2019