Roberta M. Rainbolt



Born: May 9, 1940; in Sandwich, IL



Died: June 1, 2020; in Naperville, IL



Roberta M. Rainbolt, age 80, of Plano, IL passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 under hospice care at Seasons Hospice Naperville Inpatient Center, Naperville, IL. Since January of 2020 she resided in an apartment at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Yorkville, IL. She truly enjoyed her time there and appreciated all of the helpful and caring staff.



Roberta was born May 9, 1940 in Sandwich, IL, the daughter of the late Albert and Lula Belle (Carlson) Moebs.



She was a member of the Plano United Methodist Church. Roberta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and devoted friend.



Roberta loved nature, especially birds (Cardinals). She enjoyed gardening and flowers, and her favorite time of year was the Fall watching the trees change colors.



Roberta will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Bracknell, her son Shawn (Tammy) Rainbolt, granddaughter Nicole R. Carlson, and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother William (Genevieve) Moebs, her sister-in-law Frieda Moebs and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John (Jack) E. Rainbolt who she married on September 26, 1959, her son Jeffery Rainbolt, and brother David Moebs.



Cremation was accorded. Burial of cremains will be in Elerding Cemetery



Private burial of cremains will be in Elerding Cemetery in Sheridan, IL at a future date.





