Roberta Ellen Slivka
Born: October 31, 1948; in Hammond, IN
Died: August 8, 2020; in Lisbon, IL
Mrs. Roberta Ellen (Rogers) Slivka, 71, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday evening, August 8, 2020.
She was born on October 31, 1948 in Hammond, Indiana, the daughter of Jack and Geri (Wagner) Rogers. Roberta was united in marriage on December 30, 1966 to the love of her life, high school sweetheart, Joseph Slivka.
Roberta graduated from Lemont High School. She was a caring, compassionate, and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Family was always her first priority! She enjoyed her grandchildren's sporting events, school concerts, and programs.
Roberta enjoyed babysitting, yard work, cooking for her family and friends. She was always ready for family gatherings with plenty of food and always overcooked to send leftovers home.
Survivors include her husband, Joe of 53 years of wedded bliss. Her daughter, Tami (Scott) Fuchs; sons, Joe (Jen) Slivka and Greg (Rachel) Slivka; 14 grandchildren, Tami's children Paul, Rachel, Tanner and Gretchen, Kim's children Tyler, Tanya, Tori, Jordan, Jaelyn, and Jaxen, Joe's children Jacob and Jared, Greg's children Pearl and Van; 2 great grandchildren Maddox and Skylar; her brother, Jack (Patty) Rogers; sister, Debbie Holloway; several nieces and nephews. Special lifelong friends, Mike & Tina Smith and Joe Sherfy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Kim (Slivka) Wiers and Tanya Slivka; her brother-in-law, Charles Holloway.
A private ceremony for the family will be held at a later date. Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com
.