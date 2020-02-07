|
|
On Sunday February 2, 2020 Roland Lee Rutherford, beloved husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 55. Roland was born on October 18th, 1964, in Aurora, Illinois.
He was a machinist, employed by Sedwall Manufacturing in St. Charles, IL. He was a military veteran that served his country with pride and distinction in the United States Army for a period of six years. His enthusiasm and passions for baseball, fishing, classic cars, classic rock, collecting and restoring antiques-all which shaped his friendly disposition and helped to define his endearing personality.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Carol Rutherford. His daughter and son, Rebecca and James Rutherford, Sisters; Tena Powell and Terri Cobb and Brother, Alan Rutherford, his aunts, uncles and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary, father Paul, brothers; David and Paul Jr.
He passed in the same manner as he lived his life-always thinking of others. For this reason, he humbly donated his body for the benefit to further science and advancing medical research.
Roland Rutherford's celebration of life service will be held Memorial Day Weekend 2020. The exact date and location will be announced at a later time.
Published in the Kendall County Now on Feb. 7, 2020