Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
Ronald L. Crabbe

Ronald L. Crabbe Obituary
Ronald L. Crabbe

Ronald L. Crabbe, 61, of Marseilles, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Crossbridge Community Church of the Nazarene in Ottawa. Memorial visitation will follow immediately until 3 p.m. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family: Roberta Crabbe, 726 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341.

Published in the Kendall County Now on Apr. 25, 2019
