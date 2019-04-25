|
Ronald L. Crabbe
Ronald L. Crabbe, 61, of Marseilles, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Crossbridge Community Church of the Nazarene in Ottawa. Memorial visitation will follow immediately until 3 p.m. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family: Roberta Crabbe, 726 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com
Published in the Kendall County Now on Apr. 25, 2019