Roy Arnold Bergstrom Jr.
Roy Arnold Bergstrom, Jr.

Born: April 18, 1934; in Chicago, IL

Died: November 2, 2020; in Oswego, IL

Roy Arnold Bergstrom, Jr., age 86, of Oswego, IL, peacefully passed away with his family by his side on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 18, 1934 in Chicago, IL, the son of Roy Arnold and Ruth Alice nee Woods Bergstrom, Sr. Roy proudly served his country in the US Navy for 8 years. After his honorable discharge, Roy worked as electrician until his retirement. In his spare time, Roy enjoyed woodworking, NASCAR and spending time with his family, and camping in St. Augustine Florida. He is survived by his children Brad (Beth) Bergstrom of Franklin, NC, Ron Bergstrom of Aurora, IL, and Corrie Bergstrom of Oswego, IL., 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sister Carolyn Schatz and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy, sister Pamela Weber and daughter-in-law Nancy Bergstrom.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 12:00 (Noon) to 2:00 PM at DUNNFAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial with military honors will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Aurora, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to American Heart Association 300 South Riverside Plaza Chicago Illinois 60606, www2.heart.org

For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com


Published in Kendall County Now on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
NOV
6
Burial
Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery
