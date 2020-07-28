Ryan Quilty



Ryan Quilty, 38, of Chicago, originally of Plano, IL, was born on January 7th, 1982 and went home to the Lord on July 19, 2020.



Ryan is survived by his parents, Mike and Cecelia Quilty; his son Silas VanderMey; his sister Rebecca Sperry and brother-in-law Ben Sperry; nephew Jack Sperry and nieces Molly and Clara Sperry. Uncles and aunts include Charlie and Gretchen Lent; Gary and Miranda Lent; Mark Lent; Karen Lent; Jim and Pat Cain. Cousins include Heather (Matt) Novosel; Shawna, Samantha, Veronica and Jocelyn Lent; Kyrra Bella; Annabella and Liam Lent; Sean Cain; Dave and Beth Godde. Ryan also had many extended family members throughout the country and many, many loving friends. He will be greatly missed.



Ryan was raised in Plano, graduated from Greenville College in Greenville, IL, and was a member of Missio Dei Church in Chicago. He is remembered by his loving friends on a memorial website that they created, entitled "Ryan Quilty: The Myth and the Legend".



Ryan was well known for his genuine faith, deep love of his family and devotion to his son. He loved music, playing baseball and ultimate frisbee, and was a lifelong Cubs fan. He was a creative soul, a songwriter and professional drummer, and an adventurer at heart who thrived in the company of others. He had a strong sense of justice and fairness, and was a compassionate and fun-loving friend.



Ryan was also known for his funny, hand-drawn story cards, and was an "epic" gift wrapper (i.e., duct tape). He considered the Chicago Department of Revenue to be his only nemesis, was known to throw a mean wiffleball slider, could tell a story in a British accent, and was (eventually) proud to be a winner in the family's "Ironic Chef" competitions. The stories are legendary.



To celebrate Ryan's life, a memorial service will be held on August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Village Bible Church in Plano, IL. Social distancing and masks will be required. The family requests that flowers not be sent; they suggest instead that a donation be made to a charity that will put the funds to some compassionate use.





