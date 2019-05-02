Home

Sara Bliss Klatt


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sara Bliss Klatt Obituary
Sara Bliss Klatt

Born: January 31, 1958; in Aurora, IL

Died: March 23, 2019; in Honolulu, HI

Sara Bliss Klatt (Bracken), 61, of Waianae, Hawaii, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

She was born January 31, 1958, in Aurora, Illinois and moved to Hawaii in the early 1980s. She had been the librarian at Waianae Elementary School for many years.

Bliss is survived by her husband of 36 years, Robert Alan Klatt, daughter Emily Elspeth Klatt and son-in-law Amir Kazerouninia, and granddaughters Elle Zahra Bliss and Eden Mehri Siobhan. She is also survived by her parents, William Bruce and Emily Jean Bracken, brother William Bruce Bracken, Jr. (Brenda), and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews, and extended family. She is predeceased by a daughter, Elspeth Eleanor.

Private burial took place in Hawaii on April 12, 2019. Please contact the family for information on donation to a memorial fund at Waianae Elementary School.
Published in the Kendall County Now on May 2, 2019
