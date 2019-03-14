Sara E. Klaus



Born: August 30, 1960; in Princeton, IL



Died: March 8, 2019; in Naperville, IL



Sara E. Klaus, age 58 of Oswego, IL passed peacefully into Eternal Life on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL. She was born on August 30, 1960 in Princeton, IL, the daughter of James Donald and Charlotte (Joiner) Morris.



She was a fiercely devoted mother and a loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and cousin who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her beaming smile and bubbling laughter, her immense courage and strength, her impossibly positive attitude and her loving heart.



Sara was a graduate of Illinois State University in Normal, IL. She was employed for many years as the Director of Medical Records at Tri-City Hospital in Dallas, TX. She subsequently worked remotely as both a contract medical coder and transcriptionist in order to be home with her children, and continued that work until her passing.



Sara is survived by her children, Andrew Klaus of Oswego, IL and Megan Klaus of The Colony, TX; her parents, J. Donald and Charlotte Morris of Yorkville, IL; her brothers, Michael (Jane) Morris of Princeton, IL and David (Jamie) Morris of Crystal Lake, IL; and her sister, Jill Adkins of Peoria, IL. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her nephew, Nathan James Adkins, and her paternal and maternal grandparents.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street in Yorkville, IL. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 15, 2019, also at the Nelson Funeral Home, with Pastor Michael Stoner, officiating. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation or to be used according to the family's wishes.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611. Published in the Kendall County Now on Mar. 14, 2019