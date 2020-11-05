1/
Scott A. Boughton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott A. Boughton

Born: June 1, 1963; in Naperville, IL

Died: October 26, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Scott A. Boughton, age 57 of Serena, IL passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 26, 2020 at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, IL. He was born on June 1, 1963 in Naperville, IL the son of Walter P. and Carolyn (Hartman) Boughton, Jr.

Scott farmed in this area, with his sons, throughout his life. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing. But the most important time of his life, were with the good times he shared with his grandchildren. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Scott is survived by his sons, Brandon (Lindsey) Boughton of Newark, IL and Michael Boughton of Yorkville, IL; his grandchildren, Grayson and Trista Boughton; his mother, Carolyn Boughton of Yorkville, IL; his siblings, John (Rose) Boughton and Donna (Frank) Maly both of Yorkville, IL; several nieces and nephews; also many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter P. Boughton, Jr.

A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL with Pastor Stevan Saunders, officiating. Interment will be private.

Friends may visit from 4:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kendall County Now on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larson-Nelson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved