Scott A. Boughton
Born: June 1, 1963; in Naperville, IL
Died: October 26, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Scott A. Boughton, age 57 of Serena, IL passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 26, 2020 at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, IL. He was born on June 1, 1963 in Naperville, IL the son of Walter P. and Carolyn (Hartman) Boughton, Jr.
Scott farmed in this area, with his sons, throughout his life. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing. But the most important time of his life, were with the good times he shared with his grandchildren. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Scott is survived by his sons, Brandon (Lindsey) Boughton of Newark, IL and Michael Boughton of Yorkville, IL; his grandchildren, Grayson and Trista Boughton; his mother, Carolyn Boughton of Yorkville, IL; his siblings, John (Rose) Boughton and Donna (Frank) Maly both of Yorkville, IL; several nieces and nephews; also many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter P. Boughton, Jr.
A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL with Pastor Stevan Saunders, officiating. Interment will be private.
Friends may visit from 4:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or (630) 553-7611.