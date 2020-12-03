Sharon Anne Baumgarte
Sharon Anne Baumgarte, of Oswego, IL, went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020.
We will all miss her infectious smile and love for life. Her pride and joy were her beloved granddaughters and she lived to make them happy.
She is survived by her daughter Cindy Hockenberry and son Allen Baumgarte; her granddaughters Riley Gann and Kaia Hockenberry; her sisters Terry Tatzel and Joan (Lyle "Mack") McElhinney, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
We will all miss you very much Mam Mam.
Cremation was performed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606. Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com