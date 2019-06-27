Kendall County Now Obituaries
|
SHARON L. KINSEL LANGFORD

SHARON L. KINSEL LANGFORD Obituary
Sharon L. Kinsel Langford

Sharon Lee Kinsel Langford, 80, passed away on June 18, 2019.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Betty Lee; Paul Kinsel, her husband of 29 years; and Jim Langford.

She is survived by her children, Kandi (Randy) Clausel, Gene (Jan) Kinsel, and Lisa (Joe) Neidigh; also her seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren and her sister Sandra (David) Stahl.

There will be a private family memorial service. Please direct all memorials to The Federated Church, 403 North Main Street, Sandwich, IL 60548. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com

Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home, 606 E. Arnold Road, Sandwich, IL 60548 (815) 786-2165
Published in the Kendall County Now on June 27, 2019
