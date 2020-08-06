Shelba Jean McCaslin
Born: June 17, 1938
Died: July 28, 2020
Shelba Jean McCaslin, age 82 of Maryville, TN, transitioned to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born on June 17, 1938 in Loudon, TN the daughter of John and Artie (Presley) Watts.
Mrs. McCaslin was a devoted member to Mount Lebanon Baptist Church in Maryville, TN. She enjoyed gardening, garage sales, and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and neighbors, Troy and Dolly Dunham and many other wonderful friends. Shelba was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Mia) McCaslin of Seymour, TN; her grandchildren, Kimberly (Chris) Walton of Maryville, TN and James (Courtney) McCaslin of Powell, TN; her great-grandchildren, Noel and Holly Walton of Maryville, TN; her siblings, Barbara Faye Harrison of Greenville, TN and Johnnie (Connie) Watts of Bristol, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Artie Watts; her husband, Floyd McCaslin; her son Randy McCaslin and her brothers, Benny Ray, Robert Lee and Clinton Watts.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL with Pastor Stevan Saunders, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Bristol, IL.
Friends may visit from 9:00 AM until the Hour of Service on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or (630) 553-7611.