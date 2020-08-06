1/1
Shelba Jean McCaslin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelba Jean McCaslin

Born: June 17, 1938

Died: July 28, 2020

Shelba Jean McCaslin, age 82 of Maryville, TN, transitioned to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born on June 17, 1938 in Loudon, TN the daughter of John and Artie (Presley) Watts.

Mrs. McCaslin was a devoted member to Mount Lebanon Baptist Church in Maryville, TN. She enjoyed gardening, garage sales, and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and neighbors, Troy and Dolly Dunham and many other wonderful friends. Shelba was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Mia) McCaslin of Seymour, TN; her grandchildren, Kimberly (Chris) Walton of Maryville, TN and James (Courtney) McCaslin of Powell, TN; her great-grandchildren, Noel and Holly Walton of Maryville, TN; her siblings, Barbara Faye Harrison of Greenville, TN and Johnnie (Connie) Watts of Bristol, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Artie Watts; her husband, Floyd McCaslin; her son Randy McCaslin and her brothers, Benny Ray, Robert Lee and Clinton Watts.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL with Pastor Stevan Saunders, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Bristol, IL.

Friends may visit from 9:00 AM until the Hour of Service on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kendall County Now on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larson-Nelson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved