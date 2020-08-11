1/
Shirley A. Diehl
Shirley A. Diehl

Born: May 20, 1928; in Chattanooga, TN

Died: August 8, 2020; in Naperville, IL

Shirley A. Diehl, age 92, of Yorkville, IL passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL. She was born on May 20, 1928 in Chattanooga, TN, the daughter of Robert and Anna (Kudirka) Favre.

Shirley was united in marriage on April 19, 1947 in New York City, New York to Mr. Roy F. Diehl and they spent the next 51 happy years of their lives together until his passing in 1998. Mrs. Diehl was a member of the Trinity Church United Methodist in Yorkville, IL. She was a ward clerk at a hospital for many years before her retirement. Shirley was a member of the Kendall County Homemakers Organization. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be missed by her family and many friends.

Mrs. Diehl is survived by her two children, Kenneth (Holly) Diehl of Yorkville, IL and Sharon Diehl of Boulder, CO; her two grandchildren, Aaron Diehl of West Chicago, IL and Anna (Jacob) Dodd of Yorkville, IL; her great-grandchildren Dameon, Max and Orise Dodd of Yorkville, IL as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Anna Favre; her husband, Roy Diehl and her three brothers, Robert, George and Byron Favre.

Funeral Services will be private. Interment will take place Rockvale Cemetery, In Edgar, Montana.

Funeral arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, (630) 553-7611, or www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com.



Published in Kendall County Now on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
