1/1
Stamos I. Papasideris
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stamos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stamos I. Papasideris

Born: February 28, 1935; in Athens, Greece

Died: June 24, 2020; in Aurora, IL

Stamos I. Papasideris, 85, of Bristol, IL, passed away on June 24, 2020 peacefully at Rush-Copley with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born on February 28, 1935 in Athens, Greece.

Stamos retired from Caterpillar in 1999 after working 37 years as a Design Engineer. He was one of the founding members of St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church.

Stamos is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Katherine (nee Koulos); his daughter, Angela (Randy) Dierking of Huntley; his brother, Notis (Chrysoula) Papasideris and daughter Annoula; his sister, Marika (Vasilios) Tsiminis and sons, Spiros, John and Costa, all from Paiania, Greece as well as cousins, nieces and nephews both here and in Greece.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Angela Papasideris of Paiania, Greece and his son, John Papasideris.

Visitation was held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 E. Fifth Ave., Aurora, IL with his funeral service following at 11:30 A.M. Burial will take place in the St. Athanasios section of Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church.

Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kendall County Now on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Service
11:30 AM
St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
June 30, 2020
Thinking and caring for all your family, Kathy, in your loss. Your neighbors, John and Betty Lankers
Betty Lankers
Neighbor
June 26, 2020
I just learned by another classmate of your loss. I'm so sorry I can't be there but your family is in my prayers. I lost my husband to ALS in 1994 and sometimes it seems like yesterday. I still talk to his picture on the wall in my office.
Janet French
Friend
June 25, 2020
Kathy and Angi my heart is heavy at this news. May his memory be eternal and may he rest with the saints. I pray God will give you all comfort.
denise leara
Family
June 25, 2020
I was his hairstylist for over 20 years. The last haircut I gave him was March 12 when he & Kathy came in to get haircuts. He will be missed.
BARBARA RAMOS
Friend
June 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May His Memory Be Eternal.
Joy and Jim Dravillas
June 25, 2020
To the entire Papasideris family we were saddened to hear of the passing of Stamos. May his memory be eternal.
Costa & Penny Zaharias
Friend
June 25, 2020
Costa and Penny Zaharias
Friend
June 25, 2020
Want to wish our sincere sympathy. It was always a pleasure working with Stamos.
Dick Muntjanoff
Friend
June 25, 2020
Condolences to the whole family, sorry for your losd. I worked with Stamos @ Caterpillar in Montgomery. Stamos was always courteous and willing to help others. May he rest in peace.
Vines
Coworker
June 25, 2020
Prayers are with you.
The Shanks Family
Charlotte Shanks
Friend
June 24, 2020
May His Memory Be Eternal.
Our deepest love.
Terry & Joanne Varney
Terry & Joanne Varney
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved