Stamos I. Papasideris
Born: February 28, 1935; in Athens, Greece
Died: June 24, 2020; in Aurora, IL
Stamos I. Papasideris, 85, of Bristol, IL, passed away on June 24, 2020 peacefully at Rush-Copley with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born on February 28, 1935 in Athens, Greece.
Stamos retired from Caterpillar in 1999 after working 37 years as a Design Engineer. He was one of the founding members of St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church.
Stamos is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Katherine (nee Koulos); his daughter, Angela (Randy) Dierking of Huntley; his brother, Notis (Chrysoula) Papasideris and daughter Annoula; his sister, Marika (Vasilios) Tsiminis and sons, Spiros, John and Costa, all from Paiania, Greece as well as cousins, nieces and nephews both here and in Greece.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Angela Papasideris of Paiania, Greece and his son, John Papasideris.
Visitation was held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 E. Fifth Ave., Aurora, IL with his funeral service following at 11:30 A.M. Burial will take place in the St. Athanasios section of Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church.
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com
