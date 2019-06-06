|
Steven Joseph Robert Guzior
Steven passed away suddenly at his home in Westminster Colorado. Steven was a graduate of Sandwich High School and a graduate of Northern Illinois University. Steven was working as an Electrical Engineer at Seagate Technologies in Colorado.
Steven was the son of Catherine (Kondrath) Guzior and Steven Guzior. Steven was survived by his sister Claire Guzior and brother Paul Guzior.
The family is hosting a Celebration of Steve's Life on June 8th from 4:00 to 8:00pm at the VFW hall in Sandwich Illinois. (713 S Main St, Sandwich, IL 60548) Dinner will be at 5:30pm. All of Steve's friends and family are cordially invited to attend.
Published in the Kendall County Now on June 6, 2019