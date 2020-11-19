Steven Michael Mark Washay
Born: February 11, 1975; in Ottawa, IL
Died: November 7, 2020; in Sterling, IL
Steven Michael Mark Washay, 45, of Sterling, IL passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling, IL. He was born February 11, 1975 in Ottawa, IL. The son of Betty Lou Allen.
Steven was a happy child and adult. He loved the company of people and his friends. His favorite food was McDonald's french fries and chocolate milk.
He is survived by his mother Betty Lou Allen of Yorkville, IL; 3 brothers, Michael Brokaw of San Francisco, CA, Steven (Sandra) Woodin of Yorkville, IL, and Mark Woodin of Yorkville, IL.
Graveside Service were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Sheridan Cemetery in Sheridan, IL with Pastor Theodore Engelsdorfer officiating. Arrangements were entrusted in Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk, IL.