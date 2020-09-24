1/1
Steven Thomas Tyler Cordray
Steven Thomas Tyler Cordray

Born: June 17, 1994; in Geneva, IL

Died: September 18, 2020; in Yorkville, IL

Steven Thomas Tyler Cordray, 26, of Yorkville, IL passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home in Yorkville. He was born June 17, 1994 in Geneva, IL the son of Margaret and Scott Burnett. He married Yanira (Villareal) on November 16, 2018 in Yorkville, IL. He was a Sergeant for the Illinois National Guard. He was also, a security guard for Fermilab. He loved to play the guitar and spend quality time with family and friends. His greatest love of all is his wife and son.

He is survived by his wife, Yanira Cordray, parents; Margaret and Scott Burnett, one son, Sebastian Thomas Cordray, one brother, Jason Burnett.

A GoFundMe has been established in Stevens honor, please search, "Steven Cordray Memorial Fund and family support" to make a donation. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com


Published in Kendall County Now on Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

