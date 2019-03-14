Kendall County Now Obituaries
|
Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-6715
Taylor Hinton Slaughter


Taylor Hinton Slaughter

Born: June 21, 1935

Died: March 6, 2019

Taylor Hinton Slaughter, 83, of Sandwich, passed away at his home March 6th, 2019. He was born on June 21st 1935 in Prentiss County MS. To the late Robert and Emma (Taylor) Slaughter.

He served his country with the US Army during the Korean War, worked and retired from ComEd as a mobile mechanic. He enjoyed watching birds and the squirrels and listening to country music.

He is survived by his wife Margaret (Jean) of Sandwich; His children, Kathleen (John) Wolfe of Earlville, David (Linda) Slaughter of Mineral Wells, TX, Paul (Melanie) Slaughter of Sandwich and Matthew (Jennifer) Slaughter of Earlville. 1 sister, Sarah Campbell; 3 brothers, Bob, Stanley and Jack all of Arkansas. 9 grandchildren 10 great grandchildren 35 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Homer, Bill, L.C. and Reedie Ruple.

Graveside service will be held at a later date at Oak Ridge Cemetery Sandwich and a Memorial Service held in Mississippi in the spring.

Services were entrusted to the Beverage Family Funeral Home Sandwich, IL.

www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in the Kendall County Now on Mar. 14, 2019
