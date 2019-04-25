Thomas Francis Brand



Born: November 28, 1932; in Aviston, IL



Died: April 21, 2019; in Yorkville, IL



Thomas Francis Brand, age 86 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Hillside Rehab and Care Center in Yorkville, IL. He was born on November 28, 1932 in Aviston, IL the son of Frank and Minnie (Huelsmann) Brand. Tom graduated from Aviston High School in 1950. Mr. Brand was a veteran of the United States Army having served from 1953 until 1955. He graduated from Chicago Technical College in 1961 with degrees in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. He was the former tavern owner of "Tom's Place" in Yorkville, IL. Mr. Brand was employed for 27 years as a Chief Engineer for General American Door Company in Montgomery, IL, until his retirement. He is the holder of one U.S. Patent. Tom was united in marriage on May 8, 1977 to Bette Anne Nedza Rothlisberger and they spent the next 42 years happily together. Tom was a loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. Tom was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL.



Tom is survived by his wife, Bette Brand of Yorkville, IL; his first wife Sandra (Stalzer) Owens of Morris, IL; his sons, Thomas P. (Marion) Brand of West Palm Beach, FL and Gerald T. (Janay) Brand of Yorkville, IL; his step-daughters, Susan Loftus of Yorkville, IL, Laurie (Scott) Hatella of New Richmond, WI, and Deborah Peterson of New Richmond, WI; his 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Cleopha Schnefke of Granite City, Il and Marie Jansen of Aviston, IL; his mother-in-law, Anne Nedza of Yorkville, IL; his sister-in-law, Jerene Brand of Labodie, MO; his brother-in-law, Edward (Cathy) Nedza of Friendship, WI; also several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Minnie Brand; also his two brothers, James Brand, William J. Brand, and his sister Monica Brand.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 406 Walnut Street, Yorkville, IL. The pallbearers will be grandsons Michael Mortimer, William Loftus Jr, Cole Yearsley, Kameron Yearsley, Ryan York, Joshua Kizer, Dylan Hatella, Logan Hatella, Stephen Peterson, and CJ Peterson. Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Friends may visit from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611. Published in the Kendall County Now on Apr. 25, 2019