Timothy R. Weeks



Born: August 14, 1965; in DeKalb, IL



Died: September 18, 2020; in Sandwich, IL



Timothy R. Weeks, 55, of Sandwich, IL passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at home surrounded by his family, after bravely fighting a two year battle with cancer. He was born August 14, 1965 in DeKalb, IL, the son of Raymond Weeks and Deborah (Ogilvie) Weeks. He married Katie (Gibson) on June 22, 1996, and they spent the next 24 years together, raising and thoroughly enjoying their two sons.



Tim was an integral member of the legendary DeKalb Wrestling Team while attending high school there from 1979-1983. Tim made his 25 year career in teaching and coaching wrestling. He taught at Sycamore Middle School, Burlington Central Middle School, and Somonauk Middle School.



Many students enjoyed Tim's U.S. History classes and were equally educated on the music of the time period and events he brought to life.



Tim gave up coaching to help in the raising of his own "team" at home.



You couldn't meet a prouder father of his two sons, Seth and Ethan Weeks.



Tim enjoyed listening to music, movie nights with his family, mastering all things technology, forever polishing his classroom website and lessons to spark a love for U.S. History, perfecting the best pizza that he made from scratch, fishing, or just being out on the water with his wife and boys.



Tim is survived by his wife, Katie, his two sons, Seth Warren and Ethan Alexander, his father Ray (Debbie) Weeks of Port Richey, FL. and mother Deborah Weeks of Shabbona, IL. His sister, Traci (Bill) Kaminski, his in-laws John and Linda Gibson of Rockford, IL, brother in-law John (Theresa) Gibson of McFarland, WI, sister in-law Angie (Ben) Bobzien of Madison, WI, step-sisters Samantha (Dan) Escatel of Rochelle, IL, and Amanda (Waldo) Wojciechowski of FL, and step-brother Robert (Danielle) Wojciechowski of Elkhorn,WI and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family, at Tim's request, will not be having a visitation or memorial service. It is our hope that when large groups are safe again, we will have a celebration of life gathering. Memorials in loving honor of Tim may be directed to Beverage Family Funeral Home in Sandwich, IL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store