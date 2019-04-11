Services Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home 102 South Johnson Street Newark , IL 60541 (815) 695-5131 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home 102 South Johnson Street Newark , IL 60541 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home 102 South Johnson Street Newark , IL 60541 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Verna Serby Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Verna Mae Serby

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Verna Mae Serby



Born: July 23, 1931



Died: March 27, 2019



Verna Mae Serby, age 87, formerly of Sandwich and Yorkville, passed away peacefully following a brave fight with brain cancer on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her home in Hemet, California.



She was born on July 23, 1931 in Sandwich to Henry and Pearl (Davis) Taylor and raised in a loving household with her adored sisters and brothers, Violet, Mildred, Betty, Elaine, Robert and Donald.



She married the love of her life, Arvene Donald Serby on October 28, 1950 in Newark. Between 1951 and 1953 they lived together in California and Washington State while Arvene, a Sgt. in the U.S. Military, fulfilled his military duty, before settling back in Yorkville. Together, they went to work for Farmers Insurance Co. in Aurora and through the years they followed job promotions with Farmers Insurance back and forth between Illinois and California.



They were passionately devoted to each other and worked hard at their careers. They made many close friends with whom they worshipped and sang in the choir at their local Lutheran Congregations. They joined bowling leagues and organized card games, attended parties and dances, and their lives were filled with much joy and laughter.



In 1964, Verna and Arvene adopted a baby boy, David, and two years later, Verna became pregnant with daughter, Peggy. As Arvene's career grew, Verna dedicated herself to raising her children. She loved participating in their school activities, and helping them carve pumpkins, bake cakes and cookies, and tend the family garden, as well as helping them grow through their respective youth scouting and sports programs. In Illinois, the family adored living close to Verna's parents, sisters and brothers and their extended families and the annual calendar was dominated by boisterous holiday gatherings, family reunions and laughter filled picnics.



In 1994, Arvene lost a battle with cancer, and Verna was unexpectedly forced to navigate a life without her dear soul mate at her side. Sure that Arvene was always watching over her, Verna remained devoted to his memory as she taught herself how to purchase and maintain homes and automobiles, manage insurance and investment accounts, hire (and sometimes even fire) independent contractors, all while helping guide her children through their own ups and downs.



Verna was a sweet woman who was suspicious of braggarts and big shots. She believed in always keeping a tidy life and home, treating everyone with equal amounts of respect, and fervently in the "golden rule." She loved crafts and ceramics, reading mystery books and working word puzzles, collecting art glass, watching QVC and Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games, and buying presents and handy gadgets for her cherished children and their families, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, David and Barbara Serby of San Gabriel, California, one daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Brad Cary of Hemet, California; one sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Roger Nelson of Goodyear, Arizona; one brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Debbie Taylor of Sandwich, Illinois; three grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Brill , Danielle (James) Baughman, and Matthew Cary; three great grandchildren, Ashley, Dyllon and Adam; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sisters, Elaine, Betty and Violet; and her brother, Robert.



Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 13, 2019 with the funeral service at noon with Pastor Dave Skordahl officiating at the Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home, Ltd. 102 S. Johnson St. Newark. IL. 60541. Phone 815-695-5131. Burial will follow at the Millington-Newark Cemetery.



Memorials may be directed to the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718.



Visit www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com for information and to leave a condolence message. Published in the Kendall County Now on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries