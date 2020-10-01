Violet Elaine Allen
Born: August 20, 1936
Died: September 6, 2020
Age 84, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday morning, September 6, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
Violet was born on August 20, 1936 in Newark, Illinois, the daughter of Hartwick and Bernice "Johnson" Ness. Violet was united in marriage June 4, 1954 in Sandwich, Illinois to Kenneth "Rabbit" Allen until his death on July 18, 1995. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Violet was devoted to her entire family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved her Norwegian heritage, fishing, and playing cards and dice. She is survived by her children, Kenny (Neva) Allen, Shepherdsville, KY., Ronald Allen, Shepherdsville, KY., Velva (Larry) Derdzinski, Yorkville, IL., Pam (Leon) Gill, Louisville, KY., Teresa Allen, Shepherdsville, KY., Tammy (Clyde) Howard, Taylorsville, KY.; and a host of many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Christian, Thompsonville, IL., Betty Allen Plano, IL.; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hartwick and Bernice Ness; husband, Kenneth Allen; siblings, Tilford, Harvey, James, Henry, Anna, and Lavina: her grandchild, Ronald Steven Jr. Funeral service will be held at 1:30pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Otter Creek Cemetery. Friends and Family may pay their respects on Friday from 10am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com