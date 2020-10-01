1/1
Violet Elaine Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet Elaine Allen

Born: August 20, 1936

Died: September 6, 2020

Age 84, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday morning, September 6, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

Violet was born on August 20, 1936 in Newark, Illinois, the daughter of Hartwick and Bernice "Johnson" Ness. Violet was united in marriage June 4, 1954 in Sandwich, Illinois to Kenneth "Rabbit" Allen until his death on July 18, 1995. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Violet was devoted to her entire family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved her Norwegian heritage, fishing, and playing cards and dice. She is survived by her children, Kenny (Neva) Allen, Shepherdsville, KY., Ronald Allen, Shepherdsville, KY., Velva (Larry) Derdzinski, Yorkville, IL., Pam (Leon) Gill, Louisville, KY., Teresa Allen, Shepherdsville, KY., Tammy (Clyde) Howard, Taylorsville, KY.; and a host of many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Christian, Thompsonville, IL., Betty Allen Plano, IL.; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hartwick and Bernice Ness; husband, Kenneth Allen; siblings, Tilford, Harvey, James, Henry, Anna, and Lavina: her grandchild, Ronald Steven Jr. Funeral service will be held at 1:30pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Otter Creek Cemetery. Friends and Family may pay their respects on Friday from 10am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kendall County Now on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved