Virgil E. Lippold



Born: September 8, 1924; in Aurora, IL



Died: June 20, 2019; in LaSalle, IL



Virgil E. Lippold, age 94, of Yorkville, IL passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at The Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle, IL. He was born on September 8, 1924 in Aurora, IL the son of August and Irma (Bretthauer) Lippold Jr.



Virgil was united in marriage on December 28, 1958 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Somonauk, IL to the former Shirley Weber and they spent the next 50 happy years of their lives together until her passing on February 7, 2009. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



Mr. Lippold served his country proudly as a member to the United States Army. Virgil was a longtime and very active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Yorkville, IL. He was employed for 35 years as a conservation gamekeeper for the Glen D. Palmer Game Farm in Yorkville, IL until his retirement. He was a member of the Yorkville VFW Post 489 and Kendall County Farm Bureau. Virgil also enjoyed farming and old farm machinery.



He is survived by his children, William (Michelle) Lippold of Morris, IL and Patricia Lippold of Yorkville, IL; his daughter-in-law, Brenda (Kyle) Corrigan of Yorkville, IL; his grandchildren, Ryne and Kyle Lippold, and Clint Corrigan; his brother, Gerald (Karen) Lippold of Edwardsville, IL; his sisters-in-law, Barbara Weber of Montgomery, IL and Evelyn Lippold of Ladue, MO; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Irma Lippold Jr.; his wife, Shirley; his son, Paul Lippold; his sister, Doris and her husband Gerald Finnestad, his sister-in-law, Virginia Weber; and his brother-in-law, LaVerne Weber.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 10104 Immanuel Road, Yorkville, IL with Pastor Michael Neel officiating. Interment will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Yorkville, IL.



Friends may visit from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home. 1617 N. Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.



A special thanks to the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle and St. Margaret?s Hospice.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611. Published in the Kendall County Now on June 22, 2019