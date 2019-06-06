Virginia Christiansen



Born: October 27, 1947; in Chicago, IL



Died: April 21, 2019; in Geneva, IL



Virginia "Ginny" Christiansen (nee Duggan), 71, of Somonauk, Illinois passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva, Illinois surrounded by her family. She was born October 27, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of John and Loretta (Kilbride) Duggan. She had a long career as a skilled professional R.N. included decades of emergency room and ICU work. Saving lives with compassion and excellence. She had a great love for animals. Ginny's satirical wit and the joy of her presence will forever be in our hearts.



Ginny is survived by her two sons, James Christiansen and Robert (Martha) Christiansen; three grandchildren, Noelia, Jessica and Johnny; two sisters, Sheila (Bruno) Dworak and Joanne (Rolf) Kilian. As aunt Ginny to many she was a great and fun loving one, a loyal friend to many as well. She also leaves behind her beloved animals.



She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Tarzon and her husband Steve Tarzon and two brothers, John and Robert Duggan.



For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com



Turner-Eighner Funeral Home 13160 W. Route 34 ~ P.O. Box 404Somonauk, IL. 60552(815) 498-2363 Published in the Kendall County Now on June 6, 2019