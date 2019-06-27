WALLACE P. SEXTON



Born: April 4, 1942



Died: June 16, 2019



Wallace Perry Sexton, 77, of Newark passed Sunday, June 16,2019 at his apartment at the Newark Senior Center.



Wallace was born April 4, 1942 in Sparksville, KY. to Edgar Muriel & Mary (Janes) Sexton. He was joined in marriage to Lula (Roberts) Sexton on August 6, 1960 in Oak Lawn. Lula passed October 17, 1997. Before retirement, he had been along-time plant foreman for the 3M Co. in Bedford Park, IL. The greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. Wallace loved supporting the Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls and old classic autos.



He is survived by his daughter, Delaine (Jamie) Page of Downers Grove; his son, Edward (Cathryn) Sexton of Romeoville; eleven grandchildren; several great grandchildren and his sister, Brenda (Mike) Napoli of Naperville.



He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Sexton; hismother, Mary Janes-Sexton-Roberts; his stepfather, Vernon Roberts and a daughter, Sheryie Sexton-Canfarelli.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home Ltd. in Newark. The family will greet visitors from 11:00 a.m.- noon followed by the memorial service with Pastor Mike Neel officiating.