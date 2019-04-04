Wanda Lee Hage



Born: May 29, 1947



Died: April 5, 2018



Wanda Lee (Smith) Hage, 70, passed away April 5, 2018, with her family by her side. She was born on May 29, 1947, in Sandwich, Illinois, to Myrle and Edith (Roach) Smith.



Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Mark; parents, Myrle and Edith; older brother, Craig; and older sister, Betty.



She is survived by her son, Jarod, and numerous loving family members.



Wanda grew up in Plano, Illinois. After graduation from Plano High School in 1965, she attended the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (graduating in 1968) and Saint John's Hospital School of Anesthesia (graduating in 1971), both located in Springfield, Illinois. Upon completion of her training, Wanda worked as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) for the next 43 years. She later received a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Saint Francis in 1996.



In 1968, she married her husband, Mark Henry Hage. Initially, they lived in Springfield, Illinois, later moving to Clayton and Trafalgar, Indiana. In 1987, she and her family moved to Los Lunas, New Mexico, a place she called home for the next 30 years.



Wanda's passion was her horses. In addition to trail and competitive endurance riding, she and Mark raised high-quality European sport horses. Such work required learning about equine bloodlines, working with young horses, and periodically travelling to Europe to visit German state-sponsored breeding programs. All were things that she thoroughly enjoyed.



Wanda was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Interment will take place on April 6, 2019, at 11:00AM at the Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano, Illinois. Published in the Kendall County Now on Apr. 4, 2019