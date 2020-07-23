1/
Warren Donald Anderson
1944 - 2020
Warren Donald Anderson

Born: August 20, 1944

Died: July 14, 2020

Warren was born in Aurora, IL on August 20, 1944. He died peacefully in his sleep on July 14, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease at the age of 75. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, parents, Donald and Evelyn P. Anderson and his brother, Gerald "Gerry" Anderson.|

He is survived by his brother, Floyd Anderson and wife, Sherry, sister-in-law, Betty Anderson, his former wife Sue Saunders, his sons, Scott Anderson and wife, Erin, Shane Anderson, his daughters, Rachel Burns, husband, Timothy, Rebecca "Becky" Anderson, Sarah Norvelle and husband, Patrick, his step-children, Jim Unkel, wife Lisa, Debbie Unkel, partner Rich Planutis, his grandchildren, Jesse Anderson, Tyler Unkel, Jessica Unkel, Paige Norvelle, Gabriel French, Anna Burke, Patrick "Bub" Norvelle, Noah French, Charlotie Burns, Laylee Burke, Evelynn "Evie" Burns, and Eleanor "Ellie" Norvelle, and many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 a Memorial Service will be planned in the future.


Published in Kendall County Now on Jul. 23, 2020.
