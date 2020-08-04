1/1
Wayne L. Borneman
Wayne L. Borneman

Born: January 5, 1926; in Kendall County, IL

Died: uly 31, 2020; in Aurora, IL

Wayne L. Borneman, age 94 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born on January 5, 1926 in Kendall County, IL the son of Edwin and Ethel (Bretthauer) Borneman.

Wayne was united in marriage on March 13, 1954 at the Epsworth Methodist Church in Elgin, IL to the former Miss Ruby F. Kugler and they spent the next 54 happy years together until her passing in 2009. Mr. Borneman was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy serving during World War ll. Wayne was a lifetime member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Yorkville, IL. He farmed all of his life in Kendall County, IL and also belonged to the Kendall County Farm Bureau. Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Wayne is survived by his children, Steven (Kimbria) Borneman of Yorkville, IL and Beverly Gauer of Yorkville, IL; his grandchildren, Jackie (Ryan) Pizinger, Bob Borneman, Jamie (Matt) Cox, Mallory (Brad) Monkemeyer, Buddy (Jessica) Gauer, Michael (Brooke) Gauer, Randy (Heather) Gauer, Jeremy (Meredith) Gauer and Justin (Amy) Gauer; his sixteen great-grandchildren; his three brothers, Clyde (Ann) Borneman of Newark, IL, Glenn Borneman of Yorkville, IL and Neal (Bev) Borneman of Yorkville, IL; as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Ethel Borneman; his wife, Ruby Borneman; his daughter, Elizabeth Ethel Borneman in infancy; his sister and brother-in-law, Ardys and Russell Hughes; also his sisters-in-law, Beryl Borneman and Eleanor Borneman.

A private family funeral service will be held in the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Yorkville, IL. Interment will take place in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Yorkville, IL.

Friends may visit from 1:00 until 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.


Published in Kendall County Now on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
