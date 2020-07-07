Wayne McBride
Born: June 24, 1943; in Streator, IL
Died: July 4, 2020; in Yorkville, IL
Wayne McBride, age 77 of Yorkville, IL formerly of Plano, IL passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 24, 1943 in Streator, IL the son of Raymond and Esther (Griffin) McBride.
Wayne was united in marriage on July 13, 1968 to the former Miss Dorothy Jean Walling and they spent nearly 52 years happily together. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. Mr. McBride was a Trooper with the Illinois State Police, retiring after 25 years of service. He was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Plano in Plano, IL. Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Dorothy Jean McBride of Yorkville, IL; his daughters, Sherri (Steve) Martin of Woodridge, IL, Kelli (Jarrod) Shirley of Glasgow, KY, Wendy (fiancé, DeWayne Johnson) Dobbs of Normal, IL and Kimberly (Matthew) May of New London, IA; his grandchildren, Elena Garza, Brayden Dobbs, Meagan Shirley, Cade Dobbs, Mason May and Ryan Shirley; his siblings, Earl McBride, Betty Zack, David (Mary) McBride and Mike McBride; also many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Esther McBride; his siblings, Oris McBride, Harold McBride, Ronald McBride and Julia Wagner.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the United Methodist Church of Plano, 219 North Hale Street, Plano, IL with Pastor Stevan Saunders, officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano, IL.
Friends may visit from 4:00 until 7:00 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1010 West South Street in Plano, IL, and then again from 9:00 am until the Hour of Service on July 7, 2020 at the United Methodist Church of Plano.
Memorials in loving memory of Wayne may be directed to the United Methodist Church of Plano Window Restoration Project, 219 North Hale Street, Plano, IL 60545.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, guests are respectfully requested to wear masks, to both the visitation and funeral. Masks will be available if needed.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or (630) 552-7211.