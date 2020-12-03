1/1
William F. Vogt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William F. Vogt

Born: January 5, 1936; in Cannelton, IN

Died: November 28, 2020; in Aurora, IL

William (Bill) F. Vogt, 84, resident of Millbrook, IL from 1960-2016, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born January 5, 1936 in Cannelton, IN the son of Andrew J. and Lilly (Reed) Vogt. He married Helen K. Oschmann on October 7, 1956 in Newburgh, IN. He was a member of Millbrook Methodist Church. He was a volunteer at the Millbrook Fire Department for many years. He worked for Western Electric from 1955-1987 in Montgomery, IL. After he retired, he worked with the road commissioner at Fox Township.

He is survived by his wife Helen K. Vogt of The Reserve of Oswego, IL; two sons Daniel (Jane) Vogt of Sheridan, IL and David (Joyce) Vogt of Edina, MN; seven grandchildren Jeremy (Jasmyn Steele), Heather, Emily (Joe Ramey), Andrea (Kevin Kreinbrink), Bailey, Sydney, and Avery; two great-grandchildren Duke and Addison; brother August Lee Vogt and sister Shelby both of New Albany, IN; son-in-law Warren Peterson of Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Marian Peterson.

According to William's wishes there will be no services, or a visitation. Arrangements were entrusted in Turner-Eighner Funeral Home & Crematory. A Private Inurnment will be held at a later date at West Lisbon Cemetery in Lisbon, IL. Donations in honor of Bill can be made to Millbrook United Methodist Church. For more information, or to sign the online guest book please go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kendall County Now on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved