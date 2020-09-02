Achille Ruffolo

1940-2020

Achille Ruffolo, 79, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on November 5, 1940, in Marano Marchesato, Province of Cosenza, Italy, he was the son of the late Luigi and Carmela (Bilotti) Ruffolo. He was educated in schools there.

On November 11, 1962, he married Almira Marchese in Haywards Heath, Sussex, England, where they resided for 53 years. Together they owned and operated an Italian Restaurant and a Fish and Chips restaurant and a successful cleaning service in England. They moved to Kenosha in November of 2015 to be closer to their family. She preceded him in death on August 19, 2016.

Achille was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in England, and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Kenosha. He enjoyed gardening, business adventures, and being around his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his son, Luigi (Shannon) Ruffolo of Kenosha; grandchildren, Micayla, Gavin, Elliana, Caitlyn, Achille "Kelly", Christina, and Michael Ruffolo; two great-grandchildren, Braxton and Adalynn, all of Kenosha; a brother, Pierino (Rose) Ruffolo of Kenosha; two sisters, Maria (Mario) Dattilo, and Santina Lori, both of Kenosha, and a sister-in-law, Ina Ruffolo of England. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends in Kenosha, England, and Italy.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Rosina Ruffolo; a brother, Francesco Ruffolo; three brothers-in-law, Antonio Lori, Franco Marchese, and Itilo Marchese; two sisters-in-law, Filomena and Lidia Marchese; a nephew, Achille "Kelly" Ruffolo; and a niece, Gina Ruffolo.

Visitation will take place on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, WI.

The family would like to thank Horizon Hospice and Amber Settersten for the compassionate care they provided.

