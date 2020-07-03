Ada DeBartolo

1937-2020

Ada DeBartolo, 83, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, June 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on April 9, 1937, in Marano Principato, Prov. of Cosenza, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Serafino and Maria (Filippelli) Bosco. In 1955, she came from Italy to Kenosha to make her home. On September 12, 1954, she married Ignazio DeBartolo in Italy. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2009.

Ada and Ignazio owned and operated DeBartolo's Deli & Liquor from 1974 until 2000 when they retired.

Ada was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. She greatly enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends, knitting blankets with love, baking and playing old maid with her grandchildren, telling stories of Italy while listening to Elvis and her Italian favorites, gardening and planting flowers, traveling all over the world with the love of her life, and her daily phone calls with her siblings. Above all else, she treasured her time spent being surrounded by her family.

Surviving Ada are her six adoring children, Frank (Peggy) DeBartolo of Salem, Susan DeBartolo of Pleasant Prairie, Tina (John) Serpe of Pleasant Prairie, Carla (Scott) Lamos of Kenosha, Sandy (Robert) Morrone of Kenosha, and Tony (Katie) DeBartolo of Pleasant Prairie; her ten grandchildren, Nicole (Eddie) Briggs-Mulloy, Michael Briggs, Vincent (Charlotte) Morrone, Vanessa (Michael) Ambrosini, Francesca Serpe, Ignazio (Diamond) DeBartolo, McKenzie Lamos, Luciano, Ava, and Enzo DeBartolo; one great-grandchild, Ignazio Francesco DeBartolo III; brother, Aldo (Connie) Bosco; sister, Iolanda (Mario) Sorrentino; two brothers-in-law, Eugenio "Gino" (Connie) DeBartolo and Orlando Bartello; and three sisters-in-law, Irma Bosco, Ersilia (Domenico) Casalena and Gloria Presta.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Benjamin Robert Morrone in infancy; brother, Francesco Bosco; two sisters-in-law, Carmella Ruffolo and Emma Bartello; and brother-in-law, Aldo Presta.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. Giuseppe Garretto and his staff, and the staff of Hospice Alliance and the staff at Society Assets for the wonderful care that was extended to Ada and her family during her illness.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. For the safety and security of our guests we will require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with entombment following at All Saints Mausoleum.

