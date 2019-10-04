Ada Perri

Ada Perri, 84, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at The Addison in Pleasant Prairie, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on July 1, 1935, in Italy; she was the daughter of the late Achille and Gulia (Fortuna) Covelli.

On September 4, 1954, she married Joseph Perri at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on November 10, 1999.

Ada was employed by Chrysler until her retirement in 1986.

She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church. She enjoyed knitting, cooking, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Ada is survived by her two daughters, Diane (Earl) Talbert of Kenosha and Maria Perri of Kenosha; six grandchildren, Tina (Eric) Sander, Joseph Perri, Jennifer (Justin) Thresher, Joanna (Martin) Stenson, Danielle (Andrew) Peter, and Andrea Talbert; five great grandchildren, Jayme Rhode, Joseph Perri, Julia and Benjaman Stenson, and future baby Peter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her son, Joseph S. Perri; and four siblings, Virginia Ruffolo, Frank, Emilio and Mario Covelli.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude for the wonderful care provided to their mother by both the staff at The Addison and Heartland Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Saturday, October 5, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

