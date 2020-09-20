Adam Gregory Cantrell

1984 - 2020

Adam Gregory Cantrell of Kenosha passed away on September 16th, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Born July 30th, 1984, he was the son of Gregory and Pamela Cantrell.

He attended Wilmot Union High School and tried his hand at many jobs, including being a CNA in a nursing home, before settling in at Grove Concrete.

Adam was a lifelong Packer's fan, and enjoyed the many family rivalries with the Bear's fans. He was the family mechanic, often helping out both friends and family to keep their vehicles running smoothly. He would always do his best to help others out if he was able.

Adam is survived by his grandmothers Roberta (Steve) Bevins and Linda Massie, mother, his loving step-mother Pamela Cantrell, sister Amy Locke, brothers Matthew (Maggie Padgett), Jonathon (Katie) Warren, his children Kaeli Miller, London and Mason Cantrell, his beautiful fiance Stephanie Woyach, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Greg, grandfathers Pete Cantrell and James Massie, grandmother Mary Schroeder, Aunt Sonja, Uncle Brett, cousins Tommy, Nickie, and Blaine.

Adam had many struggles throughout his life, but we all knew he did the best he could with what he had, and in the best way he knew how.

Because of Adam's selfless decision to become an organ donor, many people were given a second chance at life, and Adam will continue to live on as a hero in the lives he has saved. We encourage everyone to choose the gift of life and become an organ donor in honor of him.

A celebration of life is planned for Wednesday September 23 6pm at Bakers Street in Kenosha. Come in something casual, or wear a football jersey.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee and Versiti for their very kind and compassionate care in Adam's final days.