Addrienne Therese Ervin

June 29, 1947 - January 24, 2020

Addrienne Therese Ervin, age 72 of Kenosha, went to be with The Lord on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Born on June 29, 1947 in Waukegan, IL, she was the daughter of the late Ella Mae Cunningham and Grover Cleveland Alexander.

At a young age, Addrienne accepted Christ and was a member of Faith Tabernacle of Zion IL., and then she became a member at Second Baptist Church of Kenosha, WI.

She was a graduate from Zion Benton High School and Gateway Technical College.

She was united in Holy Matrimony to Clarence Ervin Jr. in November 1971. They were blessed with 3 children Trevera, Clarence III, and Addrienne Jr.

Addrienne leaves to treasure her memories to her two daughters, Trevera Ervin and Addrienne Ervin. Seven grandchildren: George Morgan, Aniyah Ervin, Ariana Ervin, Laila Morgan, Aydrien Morgan, Ta'laiyah Fonder, and Trinity Fonder. As well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

Addrienne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, and her four sisters Flora Payne, Eunice Eubanks, Doris Brazille, Ella Mae (Honey) Alexander.

A Home Going Service honoring Addrienne's life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 3925 32nd Avenue. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

