Adele Binninger

1934-2020

Adele C. Binninger, 85, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday March 19, 2020.

Adele was born on April 27, 1934 in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Clarence and Ann (Kelinowski) Nelson. She attended Bristol schools and trained to become an apprentice hairdresser at age 17, working at various hair salons in the area. She later owned and operated Adele's Beauty Salon for 30 years, retiring at age 78.

On October 22, 1955 she married Gareth E. Binninger Sr. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Together they raised three children and were members of Friedens Lutheran Church in Kenosha.

Adele is survived by her son, Gareth (Kathy) Binninger Jr. of Fredonia, WI, daughter, Heidi Schmidt and daughter-in-law Debbie Binninger, both of Kenosha. She is further survived by her sister, June Johnson of Kenosha, 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Adele was preceded in death by her husband, Gareth Sr., her son Jayson Binninger, two brothers and two sisters.

A Christian Service will be held at Friedens Lutheran Church on September 23, 2020 at 10:30 am.