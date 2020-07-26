Adrian Charles ""Chuck"" Powell

1952 - 2020

Adrian Charles "Chuck" Powell, age 68, passed away on July 20, 2020 at Manor Care of Kenosha. He was a previous resident of Villa Nova Apartments for 15 years.

He was born on March 7, 1952, the son of the late Charles and June (Janovicz) Powell. Adrian was a 1972 graduate of Bradford High School.

He was employed as a cook and bartender for various places in Kenosha. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Cubs, Brewers, WWF and NASCAR. Adrian loved to play cards and socialize. He was known as a very social butterfly and a kind person and friend to all.

He leaves behind a son, Michael Rugg; his brothers, Don (Lynn) Powell, Dale Powell, James Wilson, John (Kristie) Wilson and Joel (Karen) Wilson; his sisters, Linda (Randy) Cline and Lori (Joe) Swanson; his cockatiel and long term buddy, Sam; and several nieces and nephews.

Adrian was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation for Adrian will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Piasecki Funeral Home. Funeral services honoring Adrian's life will be held on Wednesday, July 29th at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place in St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please say a kind word to someone today, it will make him smile, which he did very well. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be required to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

