Aerielle Suzanne McManus

Aerielle Suzanne McManus, age 27, had completed her life journey on February 24th, 2020. When you ask someone what Aerielle was like, the response will be the same. They will say she was full of life. She brought joy and happiness to those that she knew. She was a devoted and loving sister. She loved her family. She was a talented human being! Whatever job she did, she excelled at it.

People will bring up plenty of examples where Aerielle gave off a positive vibe. For instance, she would give a lot of laughs of her pestering her cat, Sami. It was hysterical. When she was younger than 18, she would run and laugh because she got so hyper. She has numerous friends that can give you at least one story about how she helped them to be in a better place in their lives.

Aerielle loved her mom Jennifer Dubey, father Shawn Martin, husband Sean McManus, grandma Suzanne Upright, grandma Angela Martin, grandpa Ronald Martin, brothers Kail Martin, Peter Callinan and Andrew Callinan, sisters Megan Callinan, Noelle Martin and Kasie Callinan, step mom Dierdre Callinan, uncle Chris DeHaven and cousin Harmony DeHaven(who was like a sister to her). Aerielle was a protective sister. She would beat up anyone who talked badly about her brother Kail. Kail remembers in their fourth-grade class Aerielle would talk about their teacher Mr. Venne and bring up when he was talking about a student not having the correct grammar, such as saying I "think" the experiment was a success, but able to correctly summarize the scientific experiment and making a conclusion as to whether or not the student's hypothesis was correct. Kail could confide anything to Aerielle and told her about people that Kail had romantic crushes on in their academic careers.

Aerielle always made sure that whatever job she had, she made it a priority to do well at any job and not burn bridges. She went the extra mile as a waitress at Olive Garden and provided excellent service to the customers that she served. She went on to pursue a manager position at Red Lobster, and attained it. When she thought that she had figured out what she wanted to do; she became a flight attendant with American Airlines. She then went onto marry Sean McManus. Following her wedding, she moved out to Oceanside, California with her husband Sean McManus. Aerielle went back to waitressing at Olive Garden. Aerielle went to school to pursue a dental assistant career. Aerielle was always a very neat and organized individual. She will be truly missed.

Visitation will be held from 10 AM - 12 PM March 20, 2020 at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Life Celebration Service will follow at 12 PM. Interment at Sunset Ridge, 4300 Green Bay Rd, Kenosha will conclude the services at 2 PM.

For funeral info: marshfuneralhome.com or 847-336-0127.