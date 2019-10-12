Agnes Rosselli

June 1, 1938 - October 9, 2019

Agnes Rosselli, 81, of Kenosha, WI passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha.

She was born June 1, 1938, in Montegallo, Castro, Italy, the daughter of the late Manilio and Marianna (Lappa) Marotti.

Agnes settled in Kenosha in 1958, and on September 29, 1962, she married Frank Rosselli at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. She worked many years for Rosselli's Cleaners and later for Martino's Cleaners.

Agnes was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. She cherished her family and loved canning and cooking; her specialties included ravioli and gnocchi. Agnes enjoyed Sunday picnics in Silver Lake, WI and Sunday dinners. She was an avid gardener, especially roses. She would attend annual parades and could be found in the same spectating spot every year. Agnes was a very special lady and was adored by many.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Frank; her children, Emilia (Ben) Gentry and Daniel (Vicki) Rosselli, both of Kenosha; grandchildren, Matthew (Jo) Axelson, Marianna Axelson, Anthony Rosselli, Alexandria Rosselli, and Marissa Gentry; siblings, Maurizio (Wanda) Marotti, Giuseppe (Anne) Marotti, Rudy Marotti, Domenico (Mary M.) Marotti, and the late Gaetano "Guy" Marotti; one niece and one nephew.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Kenosha. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11 a.m. Monday. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, in her memory.

